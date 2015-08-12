UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
Aug 12 Venue Retail Group Ab says
* Total sales in July SEK 77 million (75).
* Sales in comparable units rose 5 percent year on year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
BRATISLAVA, May 10 Slovakia's government on Wednesday approved a tax break worth 19 million euros ($20.66 million) for Peugeot Citroen as part of the French carmaker's plans to invest 165 million euros to expand its factory in the west of the country.