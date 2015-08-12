BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance co’s shares
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company'S shares
Aug 12 Grupa Trinity SA :
* Q2 net profit 338,115 zlotys ($90,092) versus loss of 147,299 zlotys year on year
* Q2 revenue 480,621 zlotys versus 125,726 zlotys year on year
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016