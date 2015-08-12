Aug 12 Groenlandsbanken A/S :

* Q2 net interest income 70.4 million Danish crowns ($10.55 million) versus 75.9 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 4.6 million crowns versus 4.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 29.8 million crowns versus 43.7 million crowns year ago

* First half of 2015 showed a result before value adjustments and write-downs of 68.7 million crowns, compared to 70.1 million crowns for first half of 2014

* Write-downs of loans, etc. increased by 1.2 million crowns compared to same period last year and amounted to 9.7 million crowns at end of first half of 2015

* Says 2015 result before value adjustments and write-downs at the level of 125 million - 145 million crowns, compared to 148 million crowns in 2014, is still expected

* After probably three years of negative GDP development in Greenland, the Bank still expects zero GDP growth in 2015

* Says expects a slight decrease in overall income in 2015 compared to 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6747 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)