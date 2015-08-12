BRIEF-Svetlana recommends dividend for 2016 of RUB 1.0/shr
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2016 OF RUB 1.0 PER SHARE BOTH ON ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES Source text - http://bit.ly/2qqMI5r
Aug 12 Planet Soft SA :
* Q2 revenue 332,150 zlotys ($88,600) versus 87,749 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 89,108 zlotys versus loss of 181,050 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7500 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2016 OF RUB 1.0 PER SHARE BOTH ON ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES Source text - http://bit.ly/2qqMI5r
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.