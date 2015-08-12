BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance co’s shares
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Secures high court judgment awarding injunction and over £7 million in penalties against five defendants for market abuse
* Hearing is to be fixed to determine various consequential issues including terms of final injunction
* Secured a number of other enforcement actions against firms and individuals for layering including cases against swift trade
* High court held fca is entitled to permanent injunctions, penalties against da vinci invest ltd, mineworld ltd, szabolcs banya, gyorgy szabolcs brad, tamas pornye for committing market abuse (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016