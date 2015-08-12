Aug 12 Financial Conduct Authority:

* Secures high court judgment awarding injunction and over £7 million in penalties against five defendants for market abuse

* Hearing is to be fixed to determine various consequential issues including terms of final injunction

* Secured a number of other enforcement actions against firms and individuals for layering including cases against swift trade

High court held fca is entitled to permanent injunctions, penalties against da vinci invest ltd, mineworld ltd, szabolcs banya, gyorgy szabolcs brad, tamas pornye for committing market abuse