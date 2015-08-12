UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
Aug 12 Hurtimex SA :
* Sets up a special purpose company, KFG Logistics Sp. z o.o., with 5,000 zloty ($1,300) capital
* KFG Logistics will be responsible for rental agreements and distribution services
* Signs a 3-party agreement with P.P.U. Inbud Sp. z o.o. and its unit, KFG Logistics
* Under the agreement, KFG Logistics will take over the responsabilities and liabilities previously assigned to the company as per the other contract signed with P.P.U. Inbud on June 9 Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7592 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRATISLAVA, May 10 Slovakia's government on Wednesday approved a tax break worth 19 million euros ($20.66 million) for Peugeot Citroen as part of the French carmaker's plans to invest 165 million euros to expand its factory in the west of the country.