BRIEF-Svetlana recommends dividend for 2016 of RUB 1.0/shr
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2016 OF RUB 1.0 PER SHARE BOTH ON ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES Source text - http://bit.ly/2qqMI5r
Aug 12 GFK SE :
* Acquires Norm Research & Consulting AB, a Sweden-based market research company specialized in virtual shopper research Source text: bit.ly/1EmVZaJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.