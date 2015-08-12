BRIEF-India's Themis Medicare March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 26.4 million rupees versus profit 23.9 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :
* Resignation as directors and chairman / appointment of chairman
* Judy Dlamini indicated her intention to resign as chairman and director at aspen's AGM, scheduled for Dec. 7, 2015
* Agreed that Kuseni Dlamini, currently independent non-exec director, be appointed as chairman with effect from that date
* March quarter net profit 132.7 million rupees versus profit 144.1 million rupees year ago