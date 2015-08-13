BRIEF-Telecom Italia denies reports on sale of stake in broadcasting group Presidera
* denies press reports regarding Vivendi's commitments to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition
Aug 13 Gemalto NV :
* Says Debit Network Alliance selects Gemalto to guide EMV deployment strategy for US debit card issuers
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* denies press reports regarding Vivendi's commitments to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition
May 10 A West Virginia journalist was arrested and jailed after following U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price down a hallway in the state's capitol building and peppering him with questions about healthcare policy, the reporter said.