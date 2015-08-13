Aug 13 GN Store Nord
* Q2 EBITA 311 million Danish crowns ($46.4 million) versus
356 million seen in Reuters poll
* Q2 revenue 2.04 billion crowns versus 2.11 billion seen in
poll
* Says full year organic revenue growth guidance is amended
from "more than 8 percent" to "6-7 percent"
* Says EBITA guidance is amended from previously "more than
1,480 million crowns" to "around 1,480 million crowns"
* Q2 EBITA for hearing aid unit GN Resound 218 million
crowns versus 250 million seen in Reuters poll
* Q2 EBITA for headset unit GN Netcom 107 million crowns
versus 122 million seen in poll
* It has been discovered that Beltone VP has committed
accounting fraud. One-off loss of 150 million crowns been booked
by GN ReSound
($1 = 6.7014 Danish crowns)
(Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)