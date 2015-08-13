Aug 13 Serodus ASA :

* Says first patients are randomized in the SER150 multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo controlled Phase IIa clinical tr trial in patients suffering from Diabetic ne nephropathy

* SER150 is a first-in-class anti-in inflammatory compound, with a dual anti thrombotic mo mode of action Source text for Eikon:

