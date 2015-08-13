Aug 13 Fair Value REIT AG :
* H1 IFRS group net profit of 6.3 million euros ($7.02
million)in H1 2015 (previous year: 2.1 million euros)
* FFO at 2.1 million euros in H1 2015 (previous year: 2.5
million euros)
* Increase of FFO 2015 outlook to 6.9 million euros - 7.2
million euros, which corresponds to 0.56 euro - 0.58 euro per
share (so far 4.7 million euros - 5.1 million euros)
* Target dividend 2015 of 0.25 euro per share, which
corresponds to 50% of FFO
* FFO 2016 forecast of 10.0 million euros - 11.5 million
euros, which corresponds to 0.71 euros - 0.82 euros per share
* Target dividend 2016 in a range of 0.36 euro - 0.41 euro
per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)