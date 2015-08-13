Aug 13 Refresco Gerber NV :
* Q2 volume of 1,672.2 million liters shows organic growth
of 0.8 pct compared to same period last year (Q2 2014: 1,659.7
liters)
* Q2 revenue showed a slight decrease to 548.4 million euros
($610.6 million) compared to same period last year (Q2 2015:
550.2 million euros)
* Q2 increased adjusted EBITDA of 67.6 million euros
compared to 66.6 million euros in same period last year
* Q2 net profit 5.4 million euros versus 23.9 million euros
a year ago
* Expect volume for year to grow organically at low to
mid-single digit levels compared to full year 2014 volume (FY
2014: 6.0 billion liters)
* Gross profit margin per liter for 2015 will come down
marginally compared to gross profit margin per liter over 2014
(14.2 euro cents)
