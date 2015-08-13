Aug 13 Delticom AG :
* H1 revenues of 250.2 million euros ($278.97 million), an
increase of 10.7 percent
* H1 EBITDA amounted to 6.6 million euros after 6.2 million
euros the previous year, up by 6.4 percent
* H1 consolidated net income in the first half of the
current fiscal year totalled 0.7 million euros after negative
income of 0.2 million euros in H1 2014
* For the second half of the year, planning for a
year-on-year increase in sales
* Are more optimistic now than we were at the start of the
year that we might at least match the revenues of financial year
2014
* Still aiming to at least match EBITDA of the 2014
financial year in absolute terms
