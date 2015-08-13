Solarworld files for insolvency
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
Aug 13 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* To apply for bankruptcy of former parent company Exeotech Invest AB
* Is willing to withdraw bankruptcy application for Exeotech Invest if Exeotech Invest starts paying back its debt towards ASTG
WILMINGTON, Del., May 10 Puerto Rico will begin its bankruptcy proceedings on May 17 in San Juan with a series of requests for managing the case as the commonwealth begins the process of restructuring its $70 billion in debt, according to court filing on Tuesday.