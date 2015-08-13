Aug 13 Aspocomp Group Oyj :

* Lowers net sales and profit forecast for 2015

* New forecast: 2015 net sales between 18 million euros and 20 million euros ($20.01 million - $22.23 million) and operating result excluding non-recurring items between loss 0.7 million and profit 0.5 million euros

* Previous outlook: net sales in 2015 to be between 20 million and 25 million euros and operating profit excluding non-recurring items between 0.0 million and 2.0 million euros

* Lowers guidance as demand from its three major customers was clearly weaker than expected, with a year-on-year decline of 4.5 million euros in deliveries

* Says sales are not expected to increase until Q4

