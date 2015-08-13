Aug 13 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* ilumi Solutions has selected the nRF51822 System-on-Chip (SoC) for its second generation of LED Smartbulbs

* New A19 and BR30 Smartbulbs employ Nordic's technology to provide Bluetooth Smart connectivity to both iOS and Android-compatible Bluetooth Smart Ready devices

