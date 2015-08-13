BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Aug 13 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* ilumi Solutions has selected the nRF51822 System-on-Chip (SoC) for its second generation of LED Smartbulbs
* New A19 and BR30 Smartbulbs employ Nordic's technology to provide Bluetooth Smart connectivity to both iOS and Android-compatible Bluetooth Smart Ready devices
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.