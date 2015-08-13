Aug 13 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* Half-Year earnings before taxes, +30.8 pct to 67.2 million euros ($74.67 million)

* H1 profit after tax 55.3 million euros (+30.7 pct)

* H1 net commissions income 25.9 million euros versus 21.7 million euros year ago

* Tier I capital ratio as of 30.06 12.97 pct versus 12.81 pct as of year-end