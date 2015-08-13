Aug 13 Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd

* Boards of directors of Atlantic Leaf and Vukile announce that companies have agreed terms of a strategic relationship

* Vukile will subscribe for new shares in Atlantic Leaf on JSE Limited to a value of zar 350 million through a private placement of shares to be settled in Oct 2015

* Vukile will increase its investment in Atlantic Leaf up to 30 pct through future placements of shares by Atlantic Leaf

* Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile, will be invited to join board of Atlantic Leaf as a non-executive director

* Vukile will subscribe for 16.1 million new Atlantic Leaf shares at about zar 21.69 per share