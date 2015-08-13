BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Aug 13 Q Soft Verwaltungs AG :
* 9-month profit from ordinary activities: 1 thousand euros ($1,110.50)(previous year 11 thousand euros)
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.