BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Aug 13 cBbrain A/S :
* Ministry of the Environment and Food (Miljø- og Fødevareministeriet) chooses F2
* Deal is based on SKI 02.19 Cloud framework agreement
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.