Aug 13 Anadolu Efes :

* Q2 net profit of 172.5 million lira ($61.26 million) versus 316.4 million lira year ago

* Q2 revenue of 3.14 billion lira versus 3.12 billion lira year ago

* Q2 consolidated EBITDA down 8.4 pct to 629.2 mln lira

* Expects consolidated sales volumes to remain flat or decline very slightly in 2015, while the revision is mainly due to the ongoing challenges in Ukraine and CCI's revised guidance for international operations

* Consolidated sales revenue growth is expected to perform better than sales volumes

* EBITDA growth in absolute terms is also expected to outpace the revenue growth

