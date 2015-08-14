BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports qtrly loss per share of $0.48
* T2 biosystems reports first quarter 2017 results and corporate update
Aug 14 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Dipraglurant given orally showed anxiolytic effects in elevated plus maze test and stress-induced hyperthermia test in mice, and antidepressant effects in forced swim test in rats and mice Source text for Eikon:
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma