Aug 14 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd
:
* H1 gross rental income of 103.6 million euros ($115.55
million)(H1 2014: 106.9 million euros), with an EPRA
like-for-like GRI of 88.1 million euros (H1 2014: 96.5)
* H1 net rental income of 97.9 million euros (H1 2014: 103.1
million euros), with an EPRA like- for-like NRI of 83.7 million
euros (H1 2014: 95.1 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 81.3
million euros (H1 2014: 90.3 million euros)
* H1 profit after taxation was 10.0 million euros compared
to 36.2 million euros for first half of 2014
* Third quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share due to
be paid as a capital repayment on Sept. 30
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
