Aug 14 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* H1 operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the first half of 2015 at 2.0 million swiss francs ($2.05 million)(H1 2014: -1.7 million swiss francs )

* Capital increase with shareholder subscription rights of 35 swiss francs per registered share planned for October 2015

* H1 net rental income amounted in the reporting period 2015 to 3.5 million swiss francs (H1 2014: 0.1 million swiss francs)

* H1 profit including revaluation reached 1.4 million swiss francs (H1 2014: -1.4 million swiss francs )

* Sees for second half a similar result as in the first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)