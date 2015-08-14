BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
(Corrects headline to add missing mln)
Aug 14 NEL ASA :
* Says private placement successfully completed
* Has raised 67,500,000 Norwegian crowns ($8.20 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares
* Price was 2.25 crowns per share
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1980 Norwegian crowns)
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing