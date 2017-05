Aug 14 Nasdaq OMX Vilnius:

* Says decided to resume trading in City Service shares from Aug. 17 and to apply observation status for City Service

* According to company's submitted information there is possibility that shares will be delisted from Nasdaq OMX Vilnius

* The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants Source text - bit.ly/1DRSNZV

