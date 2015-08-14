Aug 14 Gn Store Nord

* Issue of Danish preliminary injunction of older products has no impact on the company's financial guidance for 2015

* Says Danish Eastern High Court has today issued a preliminary injunction covering certain older products on the Danish market only.

* Says the preliminary injunction is based on a request filed by William Demant's Oticon for alleged patent infringement