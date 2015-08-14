BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
Aug 14 Gn Store Nord
* Issue of Danish preliminary injunction of older products has no impact on the company's financial guidance for 2015
* Says Danish Eastern High Court has today issued a preliminary injunction covering certain older products on the Danish market only.
* Says the preliminary injunction is based on a request filed by William Demant's Oticon for alleged patent infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing