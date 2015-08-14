BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
Aug 14 Stem Cells Spin Sa :
* Q2 revenue 221,103 zlotys versus 423,622 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 2,622 zlotys versus 37,736 zlotys a year ago
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing