Aug 14 Sanacorp Pharmaholding AG :

* H1 profit from ordinary activities amounted to 9.389 million euros ($10.46 million) (9.383 million euros year ago)

* Sees FY 2015 dividend of 0.99 euros per preferred share and 0.94 euros per ordinary share