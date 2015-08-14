Aug 14 RNTS Media NV :
* Change in shareholdings of Sapinda Asia Ltd. and
participation of Sapinda Asia ltd. in convertible bond
* Sapinda Asia ltd.'s shareholding has changed due to a
number of recently settled transactions increasing its number of
shares from 4,699,982 to 8,889,982 shares, 7.8 pct of share
capital
* Sapinda Asia ltd also notified regulator that it has
purchased convertible bonds of RNTS media for a nominal value of
25,500,000 euros ($29 million)(representing a potential capital
interest of 5.3 pct in company)
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)