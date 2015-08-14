Aug 14 NASDAQ OMX Riga:

* SIA CAPITAL HOLDING informs that after takeover bid the company will own 2,025,615 shares or 96.78 pct of voting capital in Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika

* After final takeover bid SIA CAPITAL HOLDING will own 2,093,000 shares or 100 pct of Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika shares Source text - bit.ly/1h9I830

