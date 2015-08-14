BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
Aug 14 NASDAQ OMX Riga:
* SIA CAPITAL HOLDING informs that after takeover bid the company will own 2,025,615 shares or 96.78 pct of voting capital in Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika
* After final takeover bid SIA CAPITAL HOLDING will own 2,093,000 shares or 100 pct of Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika shares Source text - bit.ly/1h9I830
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing