BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Aug 14 Genomed SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.2 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss of 372,579 zlotys versus loss of 18,532 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.