BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
Aug 14 Read Gene SA :
* Q2 revenue 278,035 zlotys versus 166,079 zlotys ($44,330.29) a year ago
* Q2 net profit 20,312 zlotys versus loss of 36,663 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7464 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing