BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
Aug 14 Indexmedica SA :
* Q2 net profit 572,824 zlotys ($152,716) versus loss of 472,822 zlotys year on year
* Q2 revenue 2.6 million zlotys versus 774,528 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7509 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing