Aug 14 Astro SA :

* Q2 revenue 630,290 zlotys ($167,929.56) versus 676,316 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss of 447,042 zlotys versus a loss of 395,066 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7533 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)