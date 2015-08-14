BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Aug 14 Inno-gene SA :
* Q2 revenue 853,992 zlotys ($227,200) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss 136,325 zlotys versus profit 149,995 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7593 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.