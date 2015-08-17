Aug 17 Evry ASA :
* Initiates cost reductions that will affect all reporting segments
* It will affect around 500 - 550 positions in Norway and Sweden
* Restructuring has a yearly estimated cost effect of 400 million - 500
million Norwegian crowns ($48.50 million - $60.60 million)
* Provisions related to the restructuring is estimated to 260 million - 320
million crowns, and will be recognized in the third and fourth quarter of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2496 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)