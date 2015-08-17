Health insurer Humana's quarterly profit surges
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .
Aug 17 Roche Holding Ag
* Says pivotal Phase II study showed investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumors in people with a specific type of lung cancer
* Roche will discuss results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of atezolizumab's Breakthrough Therapy Designation in lung cancer
* Plans to present results at an upcoming medical meeting and will discuss these data as well as results from other lung cancer studies with health authorities to bring this medicine to patients "as quickly as possible." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin 8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct