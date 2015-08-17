Health insurer Humana's quarterly profit surges
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .
Aug 17 LifeAssays publ AB :
* Has entered into non-binding letter of intent (LoI) regarding acquisition of Magnasense Technologies Oy
* If deal is realized, purchase price will be paid in form of directed new issue of shares in LifeAssays
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin 8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct