BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
Aug 17 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :
* Further cautionary announcement in relation to capital structure
* Continues to engage with, and facilitate engagements between, Hospitality linked unitholders
* In discussions with Tsogo Sun in relation to a potential transaction between Tsogo Sun and Hospitality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and supervisory boards may have played.