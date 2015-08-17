Estee Lauder's sales rise 7.5 pct on demand for makeup
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
Aug 17 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :
* Board of directors agreed that Michael B. Friis will stay as CEO until end of October 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qxBsB5) Further company coverage: