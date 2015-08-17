UPDATE 2-Sainsbury's warns challenging UK market means long wait for profit growth
* Pretax profit 581 million pounds in year to March 11 (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
Aug 17 Acrebit SA :
* Q2 revenue 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 155,146 zlotys ($41,300) versus 135,025 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7596 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pretax profit 581 million pounds in year to March 11 (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States