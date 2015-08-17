Allianz cautious on acquisitions amid high prices - CEO
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
Aug 17 Beyaz Filo Oto Kiralama AS :
* To merge with wholly owned unit Beyaz Sistem Otomotiv ve Ticaret AS
