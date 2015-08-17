BRIEF-Capio Q1 operating profit beats forecasts
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin 8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct
Aug 17 Mabion SA :
* Amathus TFI fund, AMATHUS 3 FIZ, acquires 450,000 shares of the company and raises its stake in Mabion to 4.17 percent from 0 percent
* In total Amathus TFI owns 9.15 pct stake in Mabion Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin 8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct
* HY HEPS seen between 23.3 - 27.9 cents per share, movement of between a decline of 75 pct and 70.0 pct below HY 2016 HEPS of 93.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)