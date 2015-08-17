BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
Aug 17 Ekiz Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Authorizes the board to sell fatty acid processing facility in Izmir, Turkey together with all assets and land
* Transaction price will be determined upon valuation report
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States