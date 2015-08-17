BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States
Aug 17 Asknet AG :
* Exercise of stock option rights from warrant bond
* 50,000 new registered shares of Asknet AG were drawn to 2.00 euros per share, or an equivalent value of 100,000.00 euros
* Share capital will thereby increase from currently 5,044,283.00 euros to 5,144,283.00 euros ($5.71 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime Source text - (Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (“RCITPL”) – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE<http://www.sap.com/ > (NYSE: SAP) to launch ‘SARAL GST’ solution for taxpayers in the GST regime. ) Further company coverage: