Aug 17 OGK-2 OJSC :

* H1 profit for period 3.3 billion roubles ($50.44 million)versus 4.48 billion roubles year ago

* H1 revenue 56.10 billion roubles versus 55.69 billion roubles year ago

* H1 EBITDA 6.05 billion roubles versus 8.27 billion roubles year ago

* Operating expenses for H1 increased 5 pct to 52.43 billion roubles, which among others, is connected to the increase in fuel costs mainly resulting from rise in gas consumption at the Stavropol TPP due to its higher power generation

* As a result, operating profit for H1 decreased compared to the same period last year by 37.3 pct to 3.65 billion roubles Source text - bit.ly/1hHEkWI

($1 = 65.4210 roubles)