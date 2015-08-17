BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
Aug 17 Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien AG :
* The two members of the supervisory board, Thorsten Gohlke (chairman) and Niels Raeder, have informed the board on their resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and supervisory boards may have played.