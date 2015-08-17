Aug 17 Catalis SE :

* Capital increase to partially exercise existing options

* Capital increase of 45,000 new shares for sole purpose to enable Dominic Wheatley, CEO to convert options into shares

* Total number of shares outstanding will rise from 655,233 shares to 700,233 reflecting a nominal capital of 700,233 euros ($775,648.09) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)